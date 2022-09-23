The Sept. 19 editorial “ The world’s ice is melting ,” nicely bookended by severe storms on the U.S. Pacific and Atlantic coasts, was not a warning but a reminder of the inevitable consequences of the rising sea levels from melting shelf ice, precipitated by man-made climate change: “There are few easy answers, but humanity must — with urgency — prepare now.”

Are we — have we ever been — prepared? It doesn’t seem so. If the multifaceted, calamitous effects of rising temperatures on Earth are to be mitigated, immediate, crucial action is demanded. If the analogous concerns were a bus hurtling toward the edge of a canyon, all aboard would be screaming, “Stop.” Yet relatively few people seem concerned about this impending disaster. The general mood seems to be “It never rains in sunny California. I won’t need an umbrella.”