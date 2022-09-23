The Sept. 19 editorial “The world’s ice is melting,” nicely bookended by severe storms on the U.S. Pacific and Atlantic coasts, was not a warning but a reminder of the inevitable consequences of the rising sea levels from melting shelf ice, precipitated by man-made climate change: “There are few easy answers, but humanity must — with urgency — prepare now.”
Are we — have we ever been — prepared? It doesn’t seem so. If the multifaceted, calamitous effects of rising temperatures on Earth are to be mitigated, immediate, crucial action is demanded. If the analogous concerns were a bus hurtling toward the edge of a canyon, all aboard would be screaming, “Stop.” Yet relatively few people seem concerned about this impending disaster. The general mood seems to be “It never rains in sunny California. I won’t need an umbrella.”
This is not about you or me or us. It is about our unborn children and the very existence of a habitable planet, with the attendant animals and plant life that will not be able to accept and adapt. Life on this planet is being strangled. It is our duty to act with relevant dispatch. The urgency cannot be overstated.
William A. McCollam, Fairfax