Perhaps President Biden should have said the coronavirus pandemic is “under control” instead of “over” [“Not over yet,” editorial, Sept. 20]. People are still dying at the rate of about 400 per day.

The coronavirus is very hard to contain, like the flu virus. It just keeps mutating. Simple change will have a big effect on its biology, including change in temperature, radiation and environmental factors. The flu and the coronavirus are here to stay. Because of vaccines and boosters, we are in a better place. They are under control. They are not over.