Is the pandemic under control? Yes. Over? No.
September 23, 2022 at 4:40 p.m. EDT
President Biden removes his mask on Aug. 26 to speak with the media during his walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

Perhaps President Biden should have said the coronavirus pandemic is “under control” instead of “over” [“Not over yet,” editorial, Sept. 20]. People are still dying at the rate of about 400 per day.

The coronavirus is very hard to contain, like the flu virus. It just keeps mutating. Simple change will have a big effect on its biology, including change in temperature, radiation and environmental factors. The flu and the coronavirus are here to stay. Because of vaccines and boosters, we are in a better place. They are under control. They are not over.

Rose Padlan, Kensington

