I thank the residents of Martha’s Vineyard for showing our country that we are still capable of great kindness. I was struck with how the residents of this small island put what I see as true Christian values into action. Contrast this with the behavior of Republicans who claim they want a return to Christian nationalism, but don’t seem to believe in one of Christ’s most basic tenets: “Whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you do for me.” I think our nation owes them a debt of gratitude for setting an inspirational example.