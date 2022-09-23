The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Martha’s Vineyard showed us who Americans really are

September 23, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. EDT
Martha’s Vineyard resident Jeff Whipple, top center, hugs Leonel Barboza, a migrant from Venezuela, Sept. 15 outside the Saint Andrews Episcopal Church on Martha’s Vineyard. (Dominic Chave for The Washington Post) (Dominic Chavez/For The Washington Post)

Regarding Michele L. Norris’s Sept. 18 Sunday Opinion column, “Here is what DeSantis and Abbott don’t understand about America”:

I thank the residents of Martha’s Vineyard for showing our country that we are still capable of great kindness. I was struck with how the residents of this small island put what I see as true Christian values into action. Contrast this with the behavior of Republicans who claim they want a return to Christian nationalism, but don’t seem to believe in one of Christ’s most basic tenets: “Whatever you did for the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you do for me.” I think our nation owes them a debt of gratitude for setting an inspirational example.

Laura Rundell, Dover, N.H.

