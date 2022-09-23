Regarding Leana S. Wen’s Sept. 13 column, “California’s misinformation misstep”:
Not surprisingly, the California physicians who platform coronavirus misinformation or profit from ineffective coronavirus treatments oppose the bill. They declare that it infringes on free speech, but their exaggerations just show patient safety is not their concern. They co-opt rights language, comparing the bill, which upholds standards of care, to the Title X “gag rule” that punished physicians who accurately informed patients about abortion choices, just like anti-vaccine extremists who co-opted “my body, my choice.”
Practicing physicians have witnessed coronavirus disinformation harm too many patients. We have lost more than 1 million American lives to the coronavirus, and nearly a third of those deaths were preventable. That is why the California Medical Association, often unfairly criticized for only protecting physicians, strongly supports AB 2098.
Physicians caring for coronavirus patients agree: Misinforming patients is a bad idea.
Richard Pan, Sacramento
The writer, a Democrat, is a licensed physician that represents Sacramento in the California state Senate.