By statute, the Medical Board of California is required to protect health-care consumers through the proper licensing of people with the professional knowledge, skills and ethics to provide health care. The bill in question clarifies that when that privilege is abused by a licensee who intentionally misinforms patients, thereby removing patients’ ability to make informed choices about their care, the licensee can be sanctioned.

Not surprisingly, the California physicians who platform coronavirus misinformation or profit from ineffective coronavirus treatments oppose the bill. They declare that it infringes on free speech, but their exaggerations just show patient safety is not their concern. They co-opt rights language, comparing the bill, which upholds standards of care, to the Title X “gag rule” that punished physicians who accurately informed patients about abortion choices, just like anti-vaccine extremists who co-opted “my body, my choice.”