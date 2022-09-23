In his Sept. 21 Sports column, “ The myth of our games is laid bare at Archives ,” Kevin B. Blackistone described the role of the National Archives in revealing how sports are a platform of “protest and social change.” Whether it be Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier or Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem, sports have long been a battleground for equality and fairness.

However, the lackluster punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for his workplace behavior and use of racial slurs reveals there’s more work to be done. Though he decided to sell the team, it is disappointing that the NBA did not take action first. Many organizations have fought for protections for players, but little has been done to hold team authorities responsible. There have been too many stories of team owners abusing their players and employees with nothing done to prevent it. When commissioners such as Adam Silver of the National Basketball Association let owners get off with a light slap on the wrist, all these protections for players and employees mean nothing. How can sports be a platform for change when owners are not held accountable?