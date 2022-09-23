“ Children under 5 not getting vaccinated ,” the disturbing Sept. 19 front-page article about parents neglecting to get their offspring vaccinated against the coronavirus, thereby increasing the risk for more vulnerable children in the community, highlighted a growing problem of politicians seeding mistrust of health experts and government and emphasizing rights without accompanying obligations.

These views are being incessantly spread by politicians on social and alternative media outlets. One candidate for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, Hung Cao, claims that the coronavirus vaccine mandate for military personnel was a purge of Christian personnel. He has said that the coronavirus vaccinations are untested and ineffective and should be stopped. His opposition seems to extend to all vaccines. His campaign website used to declare that “natural immunity is a time proven remedy for any disease.” He seems to prefer friendly anti-vaccine alternative outlets over tough reporters.