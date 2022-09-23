In his Sept. 22 op-ed, “Fetterman sells a synthetic authenticity,” George F. Will should have acknowledged that most voters select candidates based on image, not on résumé or policy. The image of the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is a big, tough guy with tattoos and a hoodie, someone not afraid to challenge convention. With due regard to the Republican nominee, Mehmet Oz, a prominent surgeon, his image is that of a newcomer to Pennsylvania with no governmental experience. Mr. Fetterman has, at least, run a small town and has served as lieutenant governor.