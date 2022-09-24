Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A few weeks ago, a gunman involved in an altercation at L’Enfant Plaza Metro station fired a single shot on the Green and Yellow line platform. An innocent bystander was injured. Now, let’s extrapolate. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Imagine the potential carnage if someone at rush hour opens fire inside a crowded Metro car, where 120 people might be crammed cheek by jowl. Imagine they pull the trigger repeatedly. In the enclosed-space chaos that would ensue at the sight of a gun or the sound of a shot, how many passengers would be hurt either by bullets or by people tripping, diving and trampling?

The nightmare scenarios are too numerous to count, which is why D.C. forbids passengers from carrying handguns aboard railcars and other public transportation vehicles. So does Amtrak, which requires that firearms on trains be unloaded, declared in advance, and contained in checked, hard-sided luggage.

There are sensible reasons for excluding concealed-carry handguns from crowded transit systems, as for banning them from schools, government buildings, stadiums, arenas and hospitals. Those are also among the places where hidden handguns are off-limits under D.C. law. However, a Supreme Court decision in June threw into doubt which places can be regarded as sufficiently sensitive to merit a handgun ban. That ruling by the court’s conservative majority has inspired lawsuits challenging local bans in some places. One has targeted the District’s handgun prohibition.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court by four D.C.-area residents who hold concealed-carry permits. They argue that D.C.’s prohibition does not comport with the Supreme Court’s ruling, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, requiring that government bans must fit “this nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

That’s a question of historical debate, and it might depend partly on the duration of which specific traditions are at issue. The Founding Fathers’ experience is not instructive; they rode carriages and horses, not the subway.

More broadly, the challenge to D.C.’s policy founders on facts and logic. The lawsuit argues, for instance, that Metro is different from schools or government offices — where the District’s handgun ban remains uncontested — because it is “not populated with individuals who would be high-value targets to a terrorist or active killer.” In fact, government officials and schoolchildren regularly ride Metro.

As for the lawsuit’s contention that Metro stations are not national landmarks or symbols that would tempt a terrorist, that’s a curious argument for a transit system whose station names include “Pentagon,” “Arlington Cemetery” and “Capitol South.”

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), responding to the lawsuit, relied on common sense in his brief to the court. “In dense spaces characterized by jostling and interpersonal conflict, the risk of a gun being accidentally discharged or hastily fired is tragically high,” he wrote, “not only for the innocent bystanders who may be shot, but also for the countless other victims who may be crushed or thrown from a platform by a panicked crowd.”

