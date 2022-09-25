Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Friday, the Washington area’s transit system unveiled a new Metrorail map that showed the 11.5-mile Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and points farther west. The map and, more to the point, the extension’s imminent opening are major milestones for the 46-year-old transit system, now the nation’s third busiest. They are also a symbolically important moment for the nation’s capital itself: At last, it will be served by a rail link to an international airport, as many major world cities have been for decades.

Sadly, that announcement came with a cold shower. For now, and maybe for a while, Metro might not have enough rail cars in service to run on the network, meaning the Silver Line extension, already years behind schedule, might be delayed again unless service elsewhere is slashed.

Metro’s short- and long-term troubles appear to multiply almost by the day. The rail car shortage arose last year when more than half of Metro’s fleet — 748 of its most modern cars from the 7000-series — was removed from service owing to a wheel-widening malfunction that caused a derailment. More than three quarters of them remain out of service, pending review by the system’s regulatory agency, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke made no effort to sugarcoat the problem. “We will not have enough rail cars to operate the network,” he said. “And that’s just on today’s frequency level — and the frequency that customers are looking for, and to deal with the crowding issues.”

That’s the immediate challenge today. The more dire challenge is projected as far as the eye can see. It concerns Metro’s ability to pay for the service its passengers expect, and that the region desperately needs if it is to return to economic good health. This is the looming issue regional leaders would rather ignore as long as possible, but cannot.

Advertisement

On that front, a benign tip of good news masked Metro’s approaching budgetary iceberg. In the fiscal year starting next July, as federal pandemic relief funds dry up, the projected deficit will be $185 million, officials said. That’s just one-third of the size originally feared, and it’s a manageable gap in the context of the agency’s operating budget that is more than $2 billion. However, Metro’s longer-term projections are grim. Operating deficits are projected to hit $738 million in the fiscal year starting in 2024, and swell to $924 million four years later.

Those are chilling numbers, and they ought to seize the attention of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and both candidates in this fall’s Maryland gubernatorial election, Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox. They portend drastic service cuts as well as sharp fare increases unless Metro’s regional stakeholders intercede, which means substantially increased subsidies from the city and the two states.

Regional leaders will need to think beyond Metro’s current anemic ridership numbers, and face the reality that unless service improves and wait times are short, passenger counts might never rebound to pre-pandemic levels. Ignoring Metro today means ignoring the region’s prospects for years to come.

GiftOutline Gift Article