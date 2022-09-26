China merges the attributes of both advanced and developing countries with the influence of a superpower: the world’s lone “hybrid superpower” (as I and my co-author described in our report, “ Is China still a developing country? And why it matters for energy and climate ”). Given its “hybrid” makeup, China’s future success will be determined not only by what it does domestically but also the international context.

Notably, as Beijing’s recent message to Moscow reflects, international economic turmoil slows China’s efforts to leverage the global economy to fuel growth domestically — growth that it needs as a middle-income country to achieve anything near the standards of living of the United States or Europe. Though Beijing and Shanghai are designed to impress, millions in China still face the type of poverty seen in developing countries. Yes, China has grown into the world’s second-largest economy after the United States, but it still faces developing country challenges, including 400 million people without access to clean cooking, while it also grapples with severe air pollution, poor infrastructure and inadequate housing in many places.