I was so delighted to see the Sept. 23 Metro article “In Mathews County, a fiery debate on identity.” I have been going to Mathews County for some 70 years. (I am 78; my parents first found this wonderful shore area for vacationing when I was 3 or 4 years old.) I miss Sibley’s General Store, Ben Franklin five-and-dime and the Rexall drugstore, but this small town has blossomed into a cultural center with one of the best small-town libraries in the country, an art center, and restaurants with great seafood as well as Mexican and Chinese eateries. There is the Chesapeake bike tour every May and the tour of artists' homes every November — and so much more.
Now, I am deeply saddened that the most divisive part of our American history — the Civil War — is still dividing people in debates about monuments. I have no problem with statues of Confederate soldiers to remind us of our history put in the proper place. The people of Mathews have spoken that the town square is the proper place. I would get one of our many artists to put a huge sculpture of a blue heron soaring — now wouldn’t that make you feel the beautiful spirit of Mathews today? The town square is public land; let it stay that way.
Does the Mathews County library have “The Sum of Us,” “Caste” and “How the Word Is Passed”?
If not, I would donate.
Beth Braxton, Fairfax