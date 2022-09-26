I was so delighted to see the Sept. 23 Metro article “In Mathews County, a fiery debate on identity.” I have been going to Mathews County for some 70 years. (I am 78; my parents first found this wonderful shore area for vacationing when I was 3 or 4 years old.) I miss Sibley’s General Store, Ben Franklin five-and-dime and the Rexall drugstore, but this small town has blossomed into a cultural center with one of the best small-town libraries in the country, an art center, and restaurants with great seafood as well as Mexican and Chinese eateries. There is the Chesapeake bike tour every May and the tour of artists' homes every November — and so much more.