A rat is most dangerous when backed into a corner. Max Boot’s Sept. 22 op-ed “Don’t fall for Putin’s bluff” raised the question of the willingness of Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons. I agree that there is a very small probability of Mr. Putin acting upon these bluffs.
We must not forget Mr. Putin’s final goal: to annex the majority of Ukraine and reunite the former parts of the Soviet Union that fall under his definition of the “Russian world.” His definition includes those who speak Russian or a close language, practice the Eastern Orthodox faith and live in territory that was part of Catherine the Great’s empire in the 18th century. However, since the start of the war, Mr. Putin has inch by inch been backing himself into a corner, and with last week’s partial mobilization, he stepped back a whole foot. Although his grip on power is firm within his country, his recent actions show he feels threatened and isolated, and this makes him increasingly dangerous.
Benjamin Reznikov, Vienna
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of troops in an address to the nation on Sept. 21, framing the move as an attempt to defend Russian sovereignty against a West that seeks to use Ukraine as a tool to “divide and destroy Russia.” Follow our live updates here.
The fight: A successful Ukrainian counteroffensive has forced a major Russian retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region in recent days, as troops fled cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
Annexation referendums: Staged referendums, which would be illegal under international law, are set to take place from Sept. 23 to 27 in the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine, according to Russian news agencies. Another staged referendum will be held by the Moscow-appointed administration in Kherson starting Friday.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
