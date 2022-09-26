As a psychologist who has always tried to integrate spiritual discourse into psychotherapy and has published on the subject, I found the Sept. 24 Metro article “More psychotherapists adding religion, spirituality into mental health care” encouraging. Millennia before Sigmund Freud, the Buddha was perhaps the first to offer an instruction manual explaining how the mind works. A few centuries later, Catholics developed a forerunner to psychoanalysis in the form of weekly confession, offering not just spiritual catharsis but a psychological one as well.