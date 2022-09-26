As an imagery analyst for the Army, I took courses with the Defense Intelligence Agency. One of the exercises in Bomb Damage Assessment run by Dino Brugioni, the dean of imagery instructors and analysts at the agency, was an analysis along the lines suggested by McGovern.

Rafael Medoff noted in his Sept. 24 letter, “The Allies could have bombed the Auschwitz death camp,” that George McGovern, later a senator and presidential nominee, was one of the pilots who bombed oil factories in the industrial zone of Auschwitz.

We and countless other classes analyzed the damage to the rail center that served the industrial zone and the death camp. In fact, some bomb damage did come near the death camp rail lines by accident; deliberate targeting would not have changed the bombing mission profiles as both targets could have been hit during the same missions.

Not bombing the camps or their rail head was not a mistake in my view; it was a deliberate choice by people who did not care to know or deal with the Holocaust that was occurring. The knowledge of the camps was out there, and the information was smuggled to the Swiss, to the English and to the U.S. media, some of whom refused to publish it. That, in my view, will remain a stain upon their souls.