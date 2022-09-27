Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his Sept. 23 op-ed, “To confront Putin, Biden should study the Cuban missile crisis,” David Ignatius neglected to mention the most relevant similarity of the crises. In 1962, we had missiles in Turkey less than 2,000 miles from Moscow. That so upset Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, he sought to counterbalance them with Russian missiles in Cuba. We were so terrified of Russian missiles that close to our border that President John F. Kennedy threatened to sink the Russian ships bringing them, risking war, even nuclear war. Kennedy then resolved the crisis once and for all by getting to its root cause. He addressed Khrushchev’s basic concern and removed our missiles from Turkey.

Today, we have missiles in Poland less than 1,000 miles from Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been so upset about them that he negotiated for 15 years for us to remove them. We refused. We forgot how we felt in 1962 about the possibility of Russian missiles in Cuba. Moreover, a Ukraine in NATO could well mean NATO missiles 300 miles from Moscow. Mr. Putin fears this the way we would fear Russian missiles in Canada or Mexico.

Advertisement

We would do well to take Kennedy’s example of addressing the root causes of the Cuban missile conflict and, first, remove our missiles from Poland. Then, congruently, NATO should amend its charter to disallow long-range missiles from the Eastern European countries that were formerly under Russian influence, creating a buffer zone and enhancing Russia’s security.

Bob Krasnansky, Ellicott City

David Ignatius was partially correct in his Sept. 23 op-ed. Russia must be provided an off-ramp. But the off-ramp must be very carefully thought out so as not to be a way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to get what he wants: annexation of strategic options of Ukraine. President John F. Kennedy did not give Nikita Khrushchev that option.

But now is not the time to give that option. Let Ukraine retake Donbas and even Crimea before the deep winter cold, if possible. Then give Mr. Putin an off-ramp — possibly formally agree that Ukraine will not be included in NATO and remove that threat.

Advertisement

Howard Pedolsky, Rockville

David Ignatius had an interesting thesis using the Cuban missile crisis as a way for President Biden to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unfortunately, Mr. Ignatius left out a very important sentence at the end of his column.

Mr. Ignatius wrote, “Second, through a [no longer] secret back channel, [President John F. Kennedy] found a face-saving way to avoid the ultimate catastrophe.” Mr. Ignatius should have added “by agreeing to remove the U.S. Jupiter, nuclear-armed, medium-range ballistic missiles from Turkey.” Was Mr. Ignatius afraid that by adding the “face-saving way,” he would be advocating some form of concession by Mr. Biden?

Sheldon A. Goldberg, Silver Spring

David Ignatius’s op-ed suggesting that President Biden study the Cuban missile crisis vividly brought back memories from my sophomore year in college. It was 1962, and in those days, they locked up the women at 9 p.m., and our dorm had one TV set in the basement. I can visualize all of us crowding around the TV in our baby-doll pajamas and hair curlers, listening to President John F. Kennedy issue his ultimatum to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

May our two world leaders of the 21st century step back from the brink of this crisis, which would be even more destructive to the future of mankind.

Pat Heefner, Waynesboro, Pa.

GiftOutline Gift Article