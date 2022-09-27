Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Everyone wants a woman in power until it’s a conservative woman in power.” — commentator Meghan McCain on the victory of far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in Italy’s election Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I don’t know much about Horribla, Destroyer of Worlds, but I always think it’s a step forward when leadership is female, even if it is then a step backward in other ways, perhaps.

She devours planets? That’s — well, again, you don’t hear about a lot of women devouring planets, so there is something to celebrate in that, although then obviously there is a lot to mourn from the perspective of somebody who lives on that planet, some of whom might even be female also. But as your sun is occluded finally and permanently in Horribla’s enormous maw, you can have the comfort of feeling like, at least a girl is #winning! Bittersweet!

To feel any other way would not be feminist. This is why I always feel so good when I am bitten by a mosquito — did you know that the mosquitoes who drink your blood are all female? Lean in, ladies, with your proboscis!

Feminism is whenever a woman does anything, ever, for the first time, be that landing on Mars, or leading a foolhardy Arctic expedition, or constructing an enormous throne using only human femurs, or being the first far-right leader of Italy since Mussolini. Whenever anyone breaks a glass ceiling, that’s a triumph, even if that glass ceiling was the only thing keeping the murder hornets out.

So hooray for women! It doesn’t matter where we’re marching, as long as a woman is leading the pack. Leading us where, though? I’m too polite to ask. I don’t want to be sent to that special place I hear they have in hell for women who don’t support other women! And if a woman brings hell up here, well, more power to her!

Historically, so many of the people repressing women and rolling back their rights and devastating their ability to lead their lives have been men, so I personally think it’s refreshing every time someone breaks that mold. Not by stopping the subjugation, but by giving it that little feminine touch that means so much! Doesn’t a kitten heel on society’s neck sound so much better than a jackboot? In a way, women are winning, although explicitly and by design, many of them are not.

To those who say that it isn’t feminism when Horribla eats a planet, I disagree. Sure, millions of women (and men and children) are having their dreams crushed, permanently, so that Horribla can have a light afternoon snack. But again, the enormous entity massacring millions for her own whim is FEMALE! Have you considered that maybe you’re not mad because you are trapped inside her sunless, acidic gullet and will surely perish in an awful manner, but in fact because you hate to see a girlboss winning?

You say you are a feminist. Well, Horribla is a destroyer of worlds. She is a destroyer of planets. But most importantly of all, she’s a woman. Where’s your support for her?

