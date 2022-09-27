The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Where is Mark Meadows?



September 27, 2022 at 5:39 p.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

A former adviser to the House Jan. 6 committee said that text messages provided to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are “irrefutable” proof of a plot to overturn the 2020 election.

