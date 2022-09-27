Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Sept. 20 editorial “Honor — and follow — Anton’s Law” was correct that Maryland police should provide the transparency that Anton’s Law requires. But it is not “too soon to reach a final verdict on Montgomery County’s arrangement.” Montgomery gives its police union and individual officers 10 business days to seek a court injunction to prevent the county from releasing police misconduct records under the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA).

The General Assembly passed Anton’s Law to ensure transparency and accountability in policing by granting the public the right to timely access of police misconduct records with very narrow exceptions. Montgomery County’s agreement with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35 (FOP) undermines this intent and is in direct conflict with Anton’s Law which specifies that notice is to be given to an officer “when the record is inspected,” not in advance of such inspection.

The county’s assertion that the a memorandum of agreement is needed to “help prevent mistakes” is not credible. If county officials cannot follow the MPIA when determining what records to disclose, the county should train them to do their jobs correctly rather than give the police union and officers special powers not granted by state law.

The FOP has already taken advantage of the rights afforded it by the agreement, raising frivolous arguments in a recent case that seeks to use the county as the test case to narrow the scope of Anton’s Law. Montgomery’s agreement is operating exactly as the FOP intended it to and contrary to the interests of the residents of the county.

Yanet Amanuel, Baltimore

The writer is public policy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland.

Joanna Silver, Silver Spring

The writer is policy committee co-chair of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition.

