The reigning world champion of chess thinks that American teenager Hans Niemann is a cheat. After Niemann won a match against Magnus Carlsen at the Sinquefield Cup this month, Carlsen abruptly withdrew from the tournament, with a cryptic tweet that slyly suggested malfeasance. When the two were matched again in an online tournament on Sept. 19, Carlsen resigned after one move. And on Monday, he released a statement that doesn’t quite come out and say Niemann cheated in their match — but might as well have.

“I believe that Niemann has cheated more, and more recently, than he has publicly admitted,” he said. “His over the board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game … I had the impression that he wasn’t tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me.”

I don’t know enough about chess to say for sure whether Niemann is cheating. Even the chess world remains divided, with some experts saying Niemann’s games look clean, and others pointing to suspicious win patterns. But Carlsen is obviously right about one thing: Cheating has become an enormous problem for chess, and the anti-cheating measures in place are not enough to maintain faith in the integrity of the sport.

Twenty-five years after a supercomputer first beat a human grand master, computers are thoroughly dominant; with a variety of widely available chess programs, you can reliably outplay Carlsen or any of the world’s top players. This has created an irresistible temptation for some players; Niemann himself has admitted to cheating in online games when he was younger, though he vehemently denies doing so recently, either online or in person.

Over the long run, such cheating poses a potentially existential threat to the game. No player wants to face off against artificial intelligence they can’t possibly beat, and few humans want to watch computers go head-to-head.

Unfortunately, it’s very hard to stop entirely, because all a cheater needs is the name of a piece and a chess square, which an accomplice could transmit any number of ways, from a spectator’s body language to a vibrating transmitter tucked into a shoe.

That leaves three options. Either authorities make cheating harder, they catch cheaters more reliably — or players take matters into their own hands.

One can imagine measures that would make cheating effectively impossible. Think players sitting down alone in a windowless Faraday cage, wearing nothing but hospital gowns after their thorough strip search. But this would be impractically expensive and hardly appealing.

Short of that, styles of chess where it’s harder to cheat — such as ultrafast blitz games that leave little time to feed moves into a computer — might become more dominant. Alternatively, authorities could put more effort into catching cheaters. The problem is that without clear procedures for conducting those kinds of investigations, authorities will end up mired in accusations of favoritism, discrimination and so on; but if you do specify the rules, cheaters will figure out how to evade them. For example, cheaters can use computers for only a handful of critical moves, to avoid creating an undeniable pattern.

Thus, there will probably always be ambiguous cases such as Niemann’s. The man is by all accounts a genuinely very good player — he’s done pretty well in blitz, for example — but some of his wins are statistically odd. It’s hard for authorities to do anything in such instances without a smoking gun to point to. Yet if they let such cases pass, they might find players increasingly resorting to the rougher justice of social sanction: Carlsen’s statement ended, “I am not willing to play chess with Niemann.” Chess.com banned Niemann from its site shortly after he beat Carlsen.

All systems of justice face a trade-off between accidentally punishing the innocent and inadvertently overlooking the guilty. In modern society, formal structures tend to err on the side of letting the guilty walk. The court of public opinion, on the other hand, is willing to convict on much looser evidence — like the sense that a match just doesn’t feel right, even if they can’t prove that something was wrong.

That doesn’t mean it’s a better setup; such verdicts too often hinge on the winsomeness of the defendant or the popularity of the accuser, rather than the plain facts of the case. Nonetheless, expect more such vigilante actions in the future if chess authorities can’t credibly guarantee honest matches. Those kinds of intuitive judgments and informal social norms might have their drawbacks compared with clearer, more calculated moves of a formal system — but they are the one thing we’re still better at than computers.

