A photograph with the Sept. 23 news article “Trump’s legal peril grows as he tries to raise 2024 profile” of three Roman Catholic nuns, hands to heart, attending former president Donald Trump’s recent rally in Youngstown, Ohio, was troubling.
As the photograph showed, some members of the faith community will applaud that message and praise the efforts of Mr. Trump and his acolytes in the judiciary to limit women’s freedom to control their own bodies, restrict the rights of the LGBT community and fund religious institutions with taxpayer money. Others, however, including me and other ex-Catholics, might view it as yet another reason so many of us have left the faith — because it no longer comports with modern concepts of social justice, equality and respect for human dignity. It is true, of course, that major religions in the United States are shrinking as church attendance declines precipitously. And at least one recent study projected that Christians could make up less than half the U.S. population in a few decades.
The question for me is whether our democracy can survive until then.
John Seymour, Arlington