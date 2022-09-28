After the appointments of two deeply conservative Catholic justices (Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) to join sitting conservative justices of the same faith (Samuel A. Alito Jr., John G. Roberts Jr. and Clarence Thomas), the Supreme Court will inevitably continue to rail against the supposed vulnerability of religious freedom in a secular society and issue opinions that erode the wall between church and state envisioned by the founding fathers as an indispensable element of a free and pluralistic society.

As the photograph showed, some members of the faith community will applaud that message and praise the efforts of Mr. Trump and his acolytes in the judiciary to limit women’s freedom to control their own bodies, restrict the rights of the LGBT community and fund religious institutions with taxpayer money. Others, however, including me and other ex-Catholics, might view it as yet another reason so many of us have left the faith — because it no longer comports with modern concepts of social justice, equality and respect for human dignity. It is true, of course, that major religions in the United States are shrinking as church attendance declines precipitously. And at least one recent study projected that Christians could make up less than half the U.S. population in a few decades.