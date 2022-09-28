1 Clear up facts

First, the committee has a number of loose factual points to clear up. We still don’t have answers for how or why the Secret Service, the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security erased messages, nor do we know whether any Secret Service officers misled or outright lied to the committee. We have not learned why cronies of Donald Trump such as Kash Patel were installed at the Pentagon and what, if anything, they did to enable a coup. And we still don’t have a definitive look at the money trail. Perhaps most important, the committee has not yet established firm ties among insurrectionists and the people at Trump’s Willard hotel coup “command center.” Former prosecutor Renato Mariotti says, “The piece of this puzzle that we know the least about are the links between the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol and political leaders/activists.”

Additionally, the committee has not obtained testimony from certain key figures: Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas (although she has apparently agreed to an interview) or members of the House and Senate adjacent to the coup. Trump would take the Fifth, but there is no reason to let Pence to evade his obligations, especially since he could have been in a position to hear any Trump statements that might have signaled criminal intent. If Pence refuses, the committee should make clear in its report why this kind of political calculation impairs the rule of law.

