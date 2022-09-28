Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s an aphorism about social-media sites that warns consumers that they’re not consumers after all — they’re the product. True enough, but there’s more: They’re also test subjects. A study in the journal Science by researchers at LinkedIn, MIT, Stanford University and Harvard Business School reveals that the professional networking platform conducted experiments on more than 20 million users over five years. The idea was simple: Harness the power of big data to confirm the sociological hypothesis that not-so-close acquaintances are more helpful for finding employment than the closest of friends.

The attempt to prove the theory worked, apparently too well. Now, some critics are claiming that LinkedIn gave some users a leg up while leaving others to languish — carefully improving their product but carelessly playing with people’s livelihoods. Maybe so, though LinkedIn was ostensibly trying to help everyone get jobs more efficiently in the long run. But the study’s existence is the furthest thing from surprising.

LinkedIn assessed what’s known as the “strength of weak ties” by tweaking its “People You May Know” algorithm so that it recommended more weak contacts (say, your college roommate’s golf buddy’s boss) to some and more strong contacts (say, your college roommate) to others. This is called A/B testing, and it’s a whole lot less controversial when someone else does it.

The Post A/B tests headlines, for example, showing some readers a version of one with “Donald Trump” in it and others a version without it to see which attracts more clicks. Fast-food restaurants A/B test hamburgers, for example showing some eaters a version of a digital menu that puts Big Mac combo meals smack in the middle of the screen and others a version that promotes Quarter Pounders without the soda and fries. Is Ronald McDonald experimenting on us?

The difference is, as important as lunch (and even breakfast) may be, caloric intake doesn’t seem as personal as job prospects, or, in the case of Facebook, as intimate as the photographs and musings of family and acquaintances.

That explains why a 2012 Facebook A/B test unveiled in 2014 inspired ire similar to today’s — but greater: The platform had served some users more positive posts and some more negative posts to ascertain whether the change altered their moods — which, spoiler alert, it did. Mark Zuckerberg was manipulating our emotions to make money!

Well, yeah. That’s the whole point.

Surely there are ethical questions about the implications of big-data research. And surely we feel violated when a study that we were involved in — but had no earthly idea about — is published. We aren’t lab mice. But on the other hand, we sort of are — even when there’s no official scientific study taking place, and even when all of us rather than a preselected subset or two are affected by social-media sites’ decisions. Every tweak, every step in product development does something to every one of us.

YouTube adjusts its artificial intelligence to recommend more extreme versions of what we’ve already watched so that we’ll keep watching and sends those attracted to conspiracy theories down a rabbit hole they can’t climb out of. YouTube readjusts the algorithm to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation. That’s not exactly an experiment, but it is a mode of influencing human behavior with implications for the whole of society. Twitter raises its character limit from 140 to 280, and our political discourse transforms.

The aphorism declaring us these sites’ product comes from the basics of online advertising: Facebook is “free” only because the platform markets users’ attention to businesses trying to sell us stuff. As long as sites are aiming to win from us something as wrapped up in our minds as attention, we’re going to continue to feel like test subjects, too.

Either this is all a moral disaster, or it’s exactly what we signed up for. We’re on Twitter, and YouTube, and Facebook, and even LinkedIn because we want them to do something to our lives more significant than a burger and fries do: to connect us, or inform us, or make or break our professional futures. We’re on them because they’re personal, not in spite of it — and it’s only because we’re attached to them that many of us find it so difficult to give them up even when we know full well we’re their lab mice.

The options are to log off or to keep running through the labyrinth.

