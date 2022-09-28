In principle, I have no issue with early counting, but I do have concerns when we think it is okay to ignore the law. What is the statutory basis for the decision?

The Sept. 24 Metro article “ Md. can count ballots early ” reported that “Maryland election officials can begin counting mail-in ballots before Election Day under a judge’s ruling on Friday that suspends a state law poll workers feared could delay results by weeks or months.”

Let’s follow the logic to see if this makes sense. If someone needs money, is it okay to shoplift if it is not too much? What message does this decision send regarding the rule of law? This is a very slippery slope.