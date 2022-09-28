Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s a quiet midterm election in Richmond this election year. There’s no competitive congressional race in the region, with the competitive suburban 7th District shifted to Northern Virginia and replaced with the 1st District and its MAGA-curious incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman (R). Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Barring a black swan event, Wittman looks to be cruising to reelection. What, then, are the suburban Richmond voters who just two years ago reelected Democrat Abigail Spanberger getting in their new representative?

As I wrote in July, Wittman’s strategy for winning the redrawn 1st District has been to hope that the same suburban voters who formed Spanberger’s base don’t know much, if anything, about his record.

One part of his record — the election denialist portion, that is — got even weirder with the recent House vote on the Electoral Count Act.

The bill’s broad purpose was to prevent a repeat of the insurrectionist assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Bill co-sponsor Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) framed the vote on the bill this way, as reported by the New York Times:

“If your aim is to prevent future efforts to steal elections, I would respectfully request that conservatives should support this bill,” she said on the House floor. “If instead your aim is to leave open the door for elections to be stolen in the future, you might decide not to support this or any other bill to address the Electoral Count Act."

Wittman, like the other three GOP members of Virginia’s House delegation and most of the Republican caucus, voted against it.

That’s in keeping with Wittman’s other instances of election denialism. The Republican Accountability Project gave Wittman an “F” when it comes to democracy, noting his support for the cockamamie Texas amicus brief challenging the legitimacy of presidential electors in four states, objecting to Pennsylvania’s slate of electors and so on.

But let’s add more context to this. Consider Wittman’s explanation for why he objected to the Pennsylvania electors — hours after the rioters stormed the Capitol Building. It supports the notion that Wittman’s actions, in part, stem from old-fashioned self-preservation:

… the intention is not to overturn the results of the election. And listen, I knew that this wasn’t going to in any way, shape, or form, impact the results of the electoral college. But I do think it’s incredibly important to be able to express everyone’s concerns. I know people are going to disagree with me. But I want to make sure that as we see, in today’s world, people that feel frustrated, because they don’t believe that issues that they see are real, are being addressed. I think that there are issues across the United States with different election systems. I think it’s a great opportunity for Congress to work to address these issues. I don’t want to federalize the election system.

There’s much, much more to this very leafy word salad. But the bottom line is very simple: The objection was a sop to the Trump base back home in the 1st District.

So was the Electoral Count Act vote. It was a free vote for Wittman and his colleagues because Democrats and the handful of Cheney-friendly Republicans still in the House would pass it without them.

This, then, is the quality of representation hundreds of thousands of voters in the Richmond suburbs are almost certain to get after Election Day: a MAGA-curious trimmer who has no qualms about degrading democracy if it means he can avoid a primary challenge from the populist right.

We can only imagine what impossible pretzels Wittman and other Republican careerists will twist themselves into if and when former president Donald Trump becomes the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee.

