After reading the Sept. 23 editorial “Haiti’s descent into chaos,” I rushed to my computer to search for the May 22 New York Times article “A Land of Riches, but Not for Its Own People.” The article informed us that in 1825, a squadron of French warships arrived off the coast of Haiti to demand reparations for the descendants of their former enslavers. The New York Times found that if the money Haiti paid out to France and investors had remained in Haiti, “it would have added a staggering $21 billion to Haiti over time, even accounting for its notorious corruption and waste.”