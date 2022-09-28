Regarding the Sept. 25 Business article “Stocks plunge as Fed’s Powell signals more pain to come”:
But it is need, the needs of the many, that is the foundation underlying democracy, all democracies. Serving the few, by empowering them to do what they want regardless of the consequences of their actions, disempowers the rest of us from self-governance. This is a moral hazard of the laissez-faire economic model of many “conservative” politicians today, based, in part, on the ideology of Ayn Rand, rather than on the ideology of a democratic republic and elected representation.
Curbing rampant inflation will do the greatest good for the greatest number of Americans in the long run. Wall Street should stand up for what is financially and morally right and support Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell’s policies.
Maurice F. Baggiano, Jamestown, N.Y.