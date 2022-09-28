For reasons that make no sense to me, the proponents of unregulated free-market capitalism think our country would be better off if we left big business alone, if we let it govern itself, no matter how it affects our lives. These folks seem to value fate over cultural self-determination, the interests of the few over the interests of the many, affluence over need.

But it is need, the needs of the many, that is the foundation underlying democracy, all democracies. Serving the few, by empowering them to do what they want regardless of the consequences of their actions, disempowers the rest of us from self-governance. This is a moral hazard of the laissez-faire economic model of many “conservative” politicians today, based, in part, on the ideology of Ayn Rand, rather than on the ideology of a democratic republic and elected representation.