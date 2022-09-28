The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion We must control inflation for the good of the country

September 28, 2022 at 3:04 p.m. EDT
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Aug. 26 in New York. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg News)

Regarding the Sept. 25 Business article “Stocks plunge as Fed’s Powell signals more pain to come”:

Rampant inflation cannot go unchecked for the good of our country.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

For reasons that make no sense to me, the proponents of unregulated free-market capitalism think our country would be better off if we left big business alone, if we let it govern itself, no matter how it affects our lives. These folks seem to value fate over cultural self-determination, the interests of the few over the interests of the many, affluence over need.

But it is need, the needs of the many, that is the foundation underlying democracy, all democracies. Serving the few, by empowering them to do what they want regardless of the consequences of their actions, disempowers the rest of us from self-governance. This is a moral hazard of the laissez-faire economic model of many “conservative” politicians today, based, in part, on the ideology of Ayn Rand, rather than on the ideology of a democratic republic and elected representation.

Curbing rampant inflation will do the greatest good for the greatest number of Americans in the long run. Wall Street should stand up for what is financially and morally right and support Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell’s policies.

Maurice F. Baggiano, Jamestown, N.Y.

Loading...