It rubs me the wrong way that students in Pinellas County, Fla., schools are being taught “pliability” and eating habits by a for-profit company. The Pinellas Education Foundation board appears to be more enamored with the name Tom Brady than concerned with the fact that the TB12 Foundation is attempting to commercialize children’s education.

It’s worrying enough that Mr. Brady believes drinking enough water can prevent you from getting sunburn or that TB12 co-founder Alex Guerrero’s education consists of a “traditional Chinese medicine” degree from a university that no longer exists. But what is most concerning here is that the TB12 program is promoting products to impressionable kids, shaping them to be the type of customers that, let’s say, might be interested in buying a $115 TB12 pliability training kit in the future. It’s the continuation of a trend that sees sports companies using pseudoscience and widely held myths to sell another drink or exercise ball to aspiring athletes.