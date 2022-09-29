Regarding the Sept. 25 news article “Despite dubious science, Fla. county adopts Brady’s fitness program”:
It’s worrying enough that Mr. Brady believes drinking enough water can prevent you from getting sunburn or that TB12 co-founder Alex Guerrero’s education consists of a “traditional Chinese medicine” degree from a university that no longer exists. But what is most concerning here is that the TB12 program is promoting products to impressionable kids, shaping them to be the type of customers that, let’s say, might be interested in buying a $115 TB12 pliability training kit in the future. It’s the continuation of a trend that sees sports companies using pseudoscience and widely held myths to sell another drink or exercise ball to aspiring athletes.
Mr. Brady is an incredible football player and an unbelievably accomplished man who has defied time itself and certainly has worthwhile advice on personal fitness. Still, schools should see from a football field away that his program is just a marketing tool being used on students.
Kevin Chong, Fairfax