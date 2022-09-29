Regarding the Sept. 28 Retropolis article “When a former vice president was tried for treason for an insurrection plot” [news]:
The Constitution sets a high bar for treason. But the court of public opinion holds a different standard, as evidenced by the condemnation of Burr after his 1807 trial. The public figures who work to subvert fair elections for personal gain risk a backlash from the people — in larger numbers than would support their cause. Though Burr sought power in his scheme against the government, the fallout (in addition to his murder of Hamilton) ruined the remainder of his political and financial life. He was legally exonerated, but Burr remained guilty in the court of public opinion indefinitely.
Mark Dornauer, Springfield