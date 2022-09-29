“Great ambition unchecked by principle ... is an unruly Tyrant.” Alexander Hamilton wrote these words about Aaron Burr three years before he would become Burr’s most famous victim. History vindicated Hamilton and vilified Burr, partly because of Burr’s later actions against the U.S. government. Lawmakers should heed this history lesson.

The Constitution sets a high bar for treason. But the court of public opinion holds a different standard, as evidenced by the condemnation of Burr after his 1807 trial. The public figures who work to subvert fair elections for personal gain risk a backlash from the people — in larger numbers than would support their cause. Though Burr sought power in his scheme against the government, the fallout (in addition to his murder of Hamilton) ruined the remainder of his political and financial life. He was legally exonerated, but Burr remained guilty in the court of public opinion indefinitely.