President Biden’s two-day summit with the leaders of many small Pacific Island nations hasn’t received much media coverage. But it’s an important development in the increasingly fraught efforts to limit China’s power. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The nations invited to the summit are some of the smallest and most obscure nations on Earth. Tonga, Vanuatu, Kiribati and Palau are usually the answers to bar trivia questions, not the objects of presidential attention. But they and six other island nations occupy strategic locations in the Pacific Ocean. China noticed this in recent years and started a diplomatic offensive that has borne significant fruit, forcing the United States and its allies to respond.

One look at the map and a dose of history tell you all you need to know about the cards these relatively poor islands can play.

They are strung out for over a thousand miles in the South Pacific, forming a barrier between the United States and Australia. Chinese bases here could threaten Australia’s security and prevent the United States from supporting its ally in the event of war. They could also threaten U.S. supply lines with the Western Pacific, severely affecting its ability to defend Taiwan, and put Chinese military assets close to crucial U.S. bases in Guam, the linchpin of U.S. power in the region.

Japan understood this in World War II and occupied many of these nations during its war of conquest. In response, the United States mounted an “island hopping” campaign of amphibious invasions to roll back Japanese control of the Pacific and gain secure access to the Japanese mainland. Thousands of servicemen died for control of these seemingly small specks of land.

Chinese control of these places would similarly divert U.S. attention in case of war and give China freer rein to accomplish its objectives. That’s why China’s recent security deal with the Solomon Islands was a wake-up call for the United States.

While Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare denies that the pact will lead to a permanent Chinese presence, others are not sure. Sogavare’s party has already delayed elections due next year, sparking fears of a Chinese-sponsored power grab. The move was followed by a Chinese-sponsored summit for the island nations, which failed to produce a regional security and economic development pact under U.S. pressure. Thus arose Biden’s own hastily organized summit this week.

The United States still has time to recapture its post-World War II position of dominance, but it needs to act fast. Many of these nations are tiny atolls threatened by rising oceans due to climate change. They want financial aid and economic development assistance to help survive the crisis. The United States should provide it whenever feasible.

It also needs to simply show up and pay attention. For many years, the United States did not even have embassies in many of these countries. The administration has hurriedly announced it will open them in Tonga and Kiribati, and it should ensure that all Pacific Island nations have the same access to ambassador-level U.S. diplomats as other, larger countries.

The United States should also look into how it can help island expatriates living and working here. Remittances from expats are a large source of income for the islands, averaging 10 percent of gross domestic product and going as high as 25 percent in Samoa and 39 percent in Tonga. Remittance fees to these islands are some of the highest in the world. Lowering them, even at the cost of subsidies from the United States and its allies who host large number of expats, would be a tangible way to aid these nations that China cannot match.

The initial reaction from the conference is positive. The administration has announced hundreds of millions of dollars in new aid to the nations, along with other outreach efforts. This is an excellent first step and should be matched by similar efforts from regional allies such as Australia and New Zealand, which have closer and more extensive economic relations with their neighbors. Together, these efforts should begin to turn back the rising tide of Chinese influence.

This cannot be a one-off commitment. The United States will be locked in a battle for influence with China far into the foreseeable future. So long as China remains committed to making its techno-totalitarian system a viable alternative to the U.S.-led democratic capitalist alliance, every nation in the region is a potential flash point. It’s not enough to build ties with the larger Pacific nations; the smaller ones count, too.

Thousands of Americans died in the battles to control Guadalcanal, one of the Solomon Islands, in World War II. This week’s economic and diplomatic offensive, if carried to completion, could ensure that we won’t have to fight a similar battle in the future.

