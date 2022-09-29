Columnist Perry Bacon Jr. is online every Thursday for a live discussion where he’ll interact with readers, discuss his columns and answer questions on the politics and news of the week. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Follow Perry on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With David Ignatius: What are Putin’s next moves in Ukraine?
- With Alexandra Petri: How do you feel about candy corn?
- With Eugene Robinson: Does Lindsey Graham think he can actually help his party?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: What is behind DeSantis’s cruel stunt?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Has Ron DeSantis committed a crime with his migrant stunt?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.