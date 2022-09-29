This assertion must have stirred a deal of lively thinking among the likes of Aldrich Ames, Robert Hanssen and even of the hapless Sandy Berger. My own thoughts went back to 1962, when the inimitable Professor Harold Hill of Gary, Ind., introduced to modern American pedagogy the Think System. Using this system of his own invention, Mr. Hill insisted that the River City Boys Band, though still lacking instruments, could, just by thinking it, master and play Beethoven’s Minuet in G. Mr. Hill informed us that, when using the Think System, “You don’t bother with notes.” Hence, we neither have nor do we need any documentary record of former president Donald Trump’s learned exercise in declassification.