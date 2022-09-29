Regarding Alexandra Petri’s Sept. 24 op-ed, “Trump is declassifying things with his mind — and he can’t stop!”:
I’m trying hard to be dismayed by all this. Mr. Trump did nothing more than invoke Mr. Hill’s time-weathered innovation in American learning. Sixty years later, the Think System’s impact on our national discourse was vividly demonstrated in the behavior of Mr. Trump and his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Perhaps someday he himself will stand before a 12-member panel of his peers and, in the presence of the nation, plead, “Think, men! Think!” Let’s hope he gets a result not half as harmonious as Mr. Hill did in good ol’ River City, Iowa.
Bill Coe, Washington