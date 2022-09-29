The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Trump puts Prof. Harold Hill’s Think System to use

September 29, 2022 at 4:12 p.m. EDT
The grand finale of a production of “The Music Man.” (Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via Associated Press)

Regarding Alexandra Petri’s Sept. 24 op-ed, “Trump is declassifying things with his mind — and he can’t stop!”:

I heard the interview. I heard our troubled ex-president state that he could alter the assigned classification of ultrasensitive foreign intelligence documents simply by thinking it.

This assertion must have stirred a deal of lively thinking among the likes of Aldrich Ames, Robert Hanssen and even of the hapless Sandy Berger. My own thoughts went back to 1962, when the inimitable Professor Harold Hill of Gary, Ind., introduced to modern American pedagogy the Think System. Using this system of his own invention, Mr. Hill insisted that the River City Boys Band, though still lacking instruments, could, just by thinking it, master and play Beethoven’s Minuet in G. Mr. Hill informed us that, when using the Think System, “You don’t bother with notes.” Hence, we neither have nor do we need any documentary record of former president Donald Trump’s learned exercise in declassification.

I’m trying hard to be dismayed by all this. Mr. Trump did nothing more than invoke Mr. Hill’s time-weathered innovation in American learning. Sixty years later, the Think System’s impact on our national discourse was vividly demonstrated in the behavior of Mr. Trump and his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Perhaps someday he himself will stand before a 12-member panel of his peers and, in the presence of the nation, plead, “Think, men! Think!” Let’s hope he gets a result not half as harmonious as Mr. Hill did in good ol’ River City, Iowa.

Bill Coe, Washington

