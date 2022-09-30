Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Sept. 28 editorial “Build more suicide barriers”: I hope the D.C. Department of Transportation will consider putting up nets under some of the more scenic bridges, as was done at my alma mater, Cornell University, several years ago. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Cornell experienced a cluster of bridge suicides in the 2009-2010 academic year. Former president David J. Skorton had netting designed and installed while advocating mental health initiatives. (Though Cornell sometimes has a reputation for suicides, it has the same rate as at most colleges, just more from bridge jumps.) Importantly, the nets are visually unobtrusive and do not block the views of Cornell’s spectacular gorges. They also can withstand snowfall and extreme weather.

To be clear, neither nets nor barriers are a solution to our nation’s severe mental health crisis, but one hopes that they might serve as a deterrent. I hope the D.C. government will consider both as an option.

Cathy Merrill, Washington

From the March 12, 1973, Post: “A Northwest Washington man leaped 86 feet to his death off the Taft Bridge Saturday, police reported. They said John M. Wolff, 28, of 3137 Patterson St., NW, was seen by witnesses running south on the bridge at about 5 p.m. when he placed both hands on the railing and fell to the ground below.” By this account, he didn’t seem to have had any second thoughts. He ran and he jumped. In the bigger picture, there had been lots of starts and stops, ups and downs.

On the last morning of my brother’s life, the police found him wandering naked in Rock Creek Park and brought him home, wrapped only in a blanket. He had identified himself as John Patterson, confusing his name and address. That evening, after the police came to the house for the second time that day, my whole body shook. It was the worst, and nothing could be done. Who was to blame: No one or everyone? It wasn’t really an accident. It was purposeful. Yet, if he didn’t know his own name, how purposeful could it be? How purposeful could he be?

I still wonder why the police brought him home and not to the emergency room. I wonder why my parents didn’t take him. I wonder whether he had second thoughts after his hands left the railing. And why were there no suicide barriers on the Taft Bridge? Why are there still no barriers?

In some circumstances, death by suicide is preventable if we care enough to make the effort and pay for the barriers. Who’s with me?

Patricia Wolff Hartman, Rockville

