David Levithan’s Sept. 25 Book World essay, “ The new censorship won’t work — but it’s still insidious ,” was a timely comment on the recent rash of censorship. His point that “If you take my book off a shelf, you keep it away from that shelf, but you hardly keep it away from readers” revealed censorship to be a fool’s errand. History has shown that to censor or ban a book is to arouse curiosity and thus increase readership of the banned book.

I will personify the generic book and allow it to speak for itself: “I am a peculiar being: ink for blood, words for cells, pages for flesh, an adorned face and an adorned back, both hinged on the straightest of spines. I am silent but understood by sight and Braille. I tell of things that are, things that are not, things that were, and things that ought to be. My tidings please some, offend others, and inform all. Embrace me! from my adorned face to my unadorned back, and you will touch thoughts, feel events and shake hands with old, whiskered wisdom. Mine has been a checkered career: praised for proclaiming ideas and ideals, banned by unenlightened leaders, burned in fear of truth. Still, my successors will continue to transport sage and fool from generation to generation, equally.”