Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) learned Sept. 23 that he likely evaded federal charges of sex trafficking — allegations he has always denied. The congressman was investigated for alleged sexual conduct with a 17-year-old when he was in his 30s and for allegedly paying for sex with money or things of value after she turned 18. Mr. Gaetz’s explanation: “I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner.” The recommendations against charging the congressman are at least in part because of witness “credibility” concerns.

As the executive director of TurnAround , the first comprehensive anti-human-trafficking service provider in Maryland, and a former prosecutor, I recognize the “I’ve been generous” dodge and the uphill battle that survivors must fight to be seen as credible as they seek out justice.

Sex-trafficking survivors often tell us that their exploitation began with gifts. Fifteen is the average age when victims are first trafficked, and many survivors say they didn’t feel like victims, initially. Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of trafficking girls for Jeffrey Epstein, promised her victims she would pay for education expenses and took them shopping. These are grooming techniques, used to build trust and accumulate power over victims. These activities can also be used against survivors later if they attempt to fight back against those who would exploit them.