Regarding the Sept. 24 news article “Rep. Matt Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex-trafficking probe”:
As the executive director of TurnAround, the first comprehensive anti-human-trafficking service provider in Maryland, and a former prosecutor, I recognize the “I’ve been generous” dodge and the uphill battle that survivors must fight to be seen as credible as they seek out justice.
Sex-trafficking survivors often tell us that their exploitation began with gifts. Fifteen is the average age when victims are first trafficked, and many survivors say they didn’t feel like victims, initially. Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of trafficking girls for Jeffrey Epstein, promised her victims she would pay for education expenses and took them shopping. These are grooming techniques, used to build trust and accumulate power over victims. These activities can also be used against survivors later if they attempt to fight back against those who would exploit them.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia all received an F in an annual assessment of how well states prevent, identify, respond to and provide justice for survivors of sex trafficking. Doing a better job starts with recognizing red flags, such as adults who provide “gifts” to minors in exchange for a sexual relationship.
Amanda Rodriguez, Baltimore