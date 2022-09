The flight of Russian men seeking to avoid conscription is not a new phenomenon. In 1912, my grandfather fled to the United States to avoid becoming cannon fodder for the army of the czar. My grandfather was a brave man who traveled thousands of miles to a new country, where he established a home despite an unfamiliar culture and an unknown language. In taking that risk, he saved himself and his family from the Holocaust and gave his descendants a chance for a brighter future.