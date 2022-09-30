Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a Black woman and Memphian who serves as the construction manager for the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Allen Restoration Project, I was disheartened by the Aug. 22 front-page article “The south Memphis coal ash mountain” because of its flawed portrayal. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight A glaring omission was that this project is a shared responsibility among Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW), the city of Memphis, Shelby County, the Port Commission and the TVA. We entered into an agreement with these partners as TVA owns only the plant, which we bought from MLGW in 1984, not the coal ash or the land where the ash currently sits.

Over the past five years, the TVA has conducted a thorough public outreach process and worked with local communities and partners to find the best solution for Memphis. We are fulfilling our promise to protect the Memphis aquifer, safely remove the coal ash and store it in a lined landfill and restore the Allen site for the benefit of the community.

We publicly identified the South Shelby Landfill, which has served Memphis for decades, for consideration as early as 2019 after evaluating nearly 800 landfills. This site met a rigorous set of criteria with oversight by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

The environmental groups that claim ignorance of the process fully participated in it and publicly promoted it.

The landfill’s safety was not lost on one of the TVA’s more vocal critics, Memphis City Council member Jeff Warren. At an April meeting with Protect our Aquifer, Sowing Justice and the Sierra Club, Warren stated he had consulted TDEC before we started to move ash: “They told me this was a safe place to put it, and I believe these guys.”

Angela Austin, Memphis

The writer is the construction manager of the Tennessee Valley Authority Allen Restoration Project.

