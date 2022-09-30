Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Sept. 28 Metro article “Walking out for trans rights” might have been the first notice some local parents received regarding protests during instructional time at their child’s school. I asked the superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools, LaTanya McDade, to notify parents in advance about any walkouts during school hours, and she refused.

Luckily, I heard about the walkouts regarding Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s policies from a Facebook group. Because I had advance notice, my teenager and I were able to talk about the planned protests before the walkout occurred.

Sadly, the superintendent of Prince William schools chose to keep the walkouts a secret from parents. Because of this, Ms. McDade denied many parents the opportunity to talk with their children before the protests began.

It’s great that young people are paying attention to current events and local politics. Whether kids support the old or the new policy is not why I’m angry. Knowing that Ms. McDade willfully kept parents in the dark about the protests happening during school hours is enraging and a breach of trust.

Janelle Anderson, Manassas

GiftOutline Gift Article