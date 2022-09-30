The Sept. 26 front-page article “Forced to carry the load on their own” highlighted our nation’s caregiving crisis. Care jobs have long been underpaid and undervalued. The work has historically been performed by women, and disproportionately by women of color. Nearly half of home-care jobs are held by Black and Latina women who are paid a median wage of $29,260 per year, often struggling to meet expenses. Black and Latina women are also overrepresented in the child-care workforce. The median pay for child-care workers is just $27,490 per year, approximately the poverty line for a family of four.