We have a crisis on the southern border, and many reasonable people are concerned that the current administration is not concentrating on solving this problem. The people in the southern border states see thousands of illegal people coming into their cities and towns every month, and President Biden has never come to the border to see the problem for himself. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, both Republicans, believe the administration might try to solve this problem if the problem is brought to its doorstep.