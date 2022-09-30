The proposed bipartisan reforms in the Electoral Count Act designed to safeguard the peaceful transfer of presidential power might not do enough to ensure that the will of the voters is in fact shielded [“ Finalizing election reform ,” editorial, Sept. 25].

Later this year, the Supreme Court will hear a case, Moore v. Harper, which, among other things, will consider a controversial constitutional theory known as the “independent state legislature” doctrine. If embraced by the court, state-level judiciaries could be compelled to surrender electoral oversight authority to the legislatures, opening the door to circumvention of a modernized Electoral Count Act.