The proposed bipartisan reforms in the Electoral Count Act designed to safeguard the peaceful transfer of presidential power might not do enough to ensure that the will of the voters is in fact shielded [“Finalizing election reform,” editorial, Sept. 25].
With unchecked power, state legislators in key swing states would be in a position to reject the voters’ slate of electors and appoint their handpicked substitutes.
The final bill must consider this issue; otherwise, celebrating a bipartisan victory is not only premature, it is naive.
Jim Paladino, Tampa