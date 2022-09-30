The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The Supreme Court could effectively nullify the Electoral Count Act

September 30, 2022 at 3:11 p.m. EDT
Voters walk past campaign signs on Aug. 23 near a precinct on primary day in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post)

The proposed bipartisan reforms in the Electoral Count Act designed to safeguard the peaceful transfer of presidential power might not do enough to ensure that the will of the voters is in fact shielded [“Finalizing election reform,” editorial, Sept. 25].

Later this year, the Supreme Court will hear a case, Moore v. Harper, which, among other things, will consider a controversial constitutional theory known as the “independent state legislature” doctrine. If embraced by the court, state-level judiciaries could be compelled to surrender electoral oversight authority to the legislatures, opening the door to circumvention of a modernized Electoral Count Act.

With unchecked power, state legislators in key swing states would be in a position to reject the voters’ slate of electors and appoint their handpicked substitutes.

The final bill must consider this issue; otherwise, celebrating a bipartisan victory is not only premature, it is naive.

Jim Paladino, Tampa

