It was disappointing to see the Sept. 26 editorial “ Mr. Manchin’s ‘Big Oil side deal’ ” in favor of Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) attempt to force approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, along with an industry wish-list package of permitting “reforms.” The pipeline is a climate disaster in waiting, and its backers have repeatedly proved they cannot follow the law.

The editorial focused on one bill provision that would supposedly speed the permitting and construction of electric transmission lines. Though the editorial was correct that improving that process is important to reducing climate-changing emissions, there is no acceptable reason addressing grid issues must be packaged with fossil fuel giveaways and unprecedented congressional interference in the approval process for a dangerous, damaging and unnecessary pipeline — with the whole mess shoved into must-pass legislation. Improving the infrastructure development process for clean energy also requires early and meaningful public participation to find workable solutions and must not sacrifice bedrock environmental protections.

Objecting to this effort to steamroll legislation that could never pass on its own is not a “gratuitous squabble.” It is a vital fight for landowners and communities that have been harmed by construction of the uniquely dangerous Mountain Valley Pipeline. It is standing up against the undue influence of fossil fuel interests that are trying to subvert the judicial process. The senators who successfully fought back this effort to hold government hostage to passage of this awful proposal deserve praise. Improving the speed of transmission line development is important — but this is not the way to get that done.