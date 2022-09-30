The Sept. 25 editorial “ A nightmare scenario ” provided numerous good reasons to exclude handguns from the public’s Metro transit system. We do not have to depend only on government regulation, however, for discouraging guns from privately owned facilities. The law of trespass both in common law and the D.C. Code permits the nondiscriminatory exclusion of any visitor who refuses to abide by the owner’s conditions for entry.

We as customers and employees can make it exceedingly inconvenient for people with guns to bring them into public areas if we demand that the private places we and they frequent post “No guns permitted” signs. All that is needed is the city’s commitment to prosecute trespassers. It would be strange indeed if conservatives were to argue that the Second Amendment overrides the historic essence of private property ownership.