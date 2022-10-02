Regarding the Sept. 30 news article “Putin set to seize 4 regions of Ukraine”:
Why are these referendums sham or bogus? Because they lack trusted election administration institutions that are needed in all countries to prevent followers of tyrants and rabid populists from hollowing out registration lists, stuffing ballot boxes, and interfering with or replacing poll workers. In Ukraine, the legitimate election administration was openly replaced by the Russian army and Putin collaborators, who coerced voters to “walk on” and support the annexations during military actions. The reported 95 percent support for claiming the four provinces (and for Crimea in 2014) as Russian is a blatant power grab, and should be rejected by all U.S. policymakers and those of us who have worked in election administration to preserve democracy.
George M. Guess, Potomac
The writer is a former co-director of the Center for Democracy and Election Management at American University.