Selective picking of “ghost” voters to replace those who are absent because they are dead from ongoing war or who have previously fled from tyranny is a familiar practice in authoritarian countries. The results are also familiar. In modern Russian history, such tyrants as Joseph Stalin regularly racked up 95 percent approvals out of voter fear of reprisals by the secret police or by substitution of regime-approved voter registration lists that excluded most registered local residents.

Why are these referendums sham or bogus? Because they lack trusted election administration institutions that are needed in all countries to prevent followers of tyrants and rabid populists from hollowing out registration lists, stuffing ballot boxes, and interfering with or replacing poll workers. In Ukraine, the legitimate election administration was openly replaced by the Russian army and Putin collaborators, who coerced voters to “walk on” and support the annexations during military actions. The reported 95 percent support for claiming the four provinces (and for Crimea in 2014) as Russian is a blatant power grab, and should be rejected by all U.S. policymakers and those of us who have worked in election administration to preserve democracy.