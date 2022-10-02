Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Sept. 29 editorial “The country’s climate goals are in danger” made a strangely twisted argument while lamenting the failure of Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) so-called permitting reform bill that included unprecedented congressional meddling in the judicial oversight of his pet project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight “Such a package would not pass the Senate,” the editorial stated, referring to a hypothetical bill without the baggage of projects such as the pipeline. Well, we don’t know whether a bill without the pipeline baggage could be crafted so it would pass the Senate. But we do know that a bill with the pipeline baggage cannot pass the Senate. Isn’t that exactly what just happened?

Anshul Gupta, Valhalla, N.Y.

The Sept. 29 editorial argued that Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) sweeping proposal to speed up environmental permits for big energy projects should be attached to this year’s government funding bill, two days after widespread opposition persuaded the senator to abandon his attempt to do just that.

That bill included a requirement forcing federal agencies to approve the once-dead Mountain Valley Pipeline stretching from Mr. Manchin’s West Virginia to southeastern Virginia. But the issue is not the relatively short time it took for government agencies to approve the pipeline’s construction. Mountain Valley’s real problem is that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond has repeatedly ruled that several of the permits it obtained violated the Clean Water Act and other laws.

In retaliation, Mr. Manchin’s “permit reform” bill not only ordered federal agencies to sign off on the Mountain Valley permits but also prohibited federal courts from determining whether those approvals complied with environmental law. That would set a terrible precedent.

The Supreme Court’s 1803 decision in Marbury v. Madison established long ago that once Congress enacts a law, the Constitution gives federal courts the power to interpret its requirements. Depriving courts of the right to review whether a government’s decision to approve a permit was illegal would reverse two centuries of constitutional law. The long-term consequences could be more destructive than even the worst pipeline accident.

Eric Schaeffer, Washington

The writer is executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project.

