David Von Drehle’s Sept. 28 op-ed, “ What will the West choose if Putin wants out of Ukraine ,” and his final sentence, “The hard truth is that Putin’s endgame must be embraced, if it comes,” are a blatant contradiction.

“Out of Ukraine” in plain English means a return to Ukraine’s borders as they were on Feb. 20, 2014, when Russian military forces began a lower-key war. It does not mean Russian retention of the portions of Ukraine that it occupied on Feb. 24, 2022, when it launched an additional massive invasion of Ukraine. And “out of Ukraine” most certainly does not mean Russian retention of the entire Donbas area, four provincial segments which comprise 15 to 20 percent of Ukraine that Russia has annexed and declared to be parts of Russia, and no longer “Ukraine.”