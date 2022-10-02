Nobody questions Ray Magliozzi’s “car guy” credentials, but on the state of auto repair in the United States, he’s misinformed [“ Independent auto shops deserve the right to repair your car ,” Thursday Opinion, Sept. 29].

Here’s the truth: Automakers already provide to independent repair businesses all the information and tools to repair your vehicle. This was settled a decade ago under a nationwide agreement guaranteeing all repairers access to the same repair and diagnostic information provided to auto dealers. The same. Automakers even created OEM1Stop for repair technicians to get what they need.