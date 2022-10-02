The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Right to repair already exists for cars

October 2, 2022 at 3:13 p.m. EDT
Nobody questions Ray Magliozzi’s “car guy” credentials, but on the state of auto repair in the United States, he’s misinformed [“Independent auto shops deserve the right to repair your car,” Thursday Opinion, Sept. 29].

Here’s the truth: Automakers already provide to independent repair businesses all the information and tools to repair your vehicle. This was settled a decade ago under a nationwide agreement guaranteeing all repairers access to the same repair and diagnostic information provided to auto dealers. The same. Automakers even created OEM1Stop for repair technicians to get what they need.

And it’s working just fine. Today, 70 percent of post-warranty work is handled by the independent aftermarket. The government’s top consumer protection agency — the Federal Trade Commission — said the automotive industry repair aftermarket is “working well.” The 27 state bills Mr. Magliozzi cited backing right to repair? Those were actually an effort to get more consumer product manufacturers to adopt the automaker model.

Finally, let’s not gloss over security concerns as vehicles get more connected. Cyberattacks, hacks or data in the wrong hands are threats to driver privacy and vehicle safety.

John Bozzella, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

