I appreciated Courtland Milloy’s Sept. 28 Metro column, “ Ron Brown scholars are ‘doing well to do good’ .” I did not know about this wonderful program giving scholarships for lifelong careers and support.

I remember being at Washington National Cathedral the day Ron Brown, then the commerce secretary, was killed in a plane crash. I had turned on my radio and heard the news his plane had gone down in Croatia. As the service was underway, I notified the cathedral chaplain, and prayers were said. When we left the cathedral, we heard that the news had been confirmed.