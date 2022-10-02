Regarding the Sept. 28 news article “Schools still plagued by inadequate staffing, national survey indicates”:
In 2000, anticipating a higher-than-normal rate of retiring teachers and realizing that there was no way of filling those vacancies, Maryland implemented a retire-rehire program. The law was designed to retain teachers of math, science, world languages, English as a second language and special education. It allowed teachers who could retire at full retirement to retire and then be rehired. That meant that teachers would receive their full retirement income and the salary that they were earning before they retired. It amounted to about a 40 percent increase in income. Four of my colleagues and I entered the program. We all retired in June, and then we were rehired for the next school year, effective July 1. Who were we? We taught chemistry, biology, French and Latin. As a group, we have more than 150 years of classroom teaching; we each have at least a master’s degree. One of us was the science department chairman, and one of us was the university coordinator for the entire school. Three of us were teaching or had experience teaching advanced placements classes. Two of us were varsity coaches with more than 30 years of coaching combined.
Maryland ended the program in 2004; we all retired at that point. Most of us would probably have retired in 2000 if the retire-rehire program had not been implemented. Could that program reduce the current shortages of available classroom teachers? Undoubtedly.
Need teachers? They’re out there. Start by contacting those teachers who retired last. If they were at full retirement, for example in Maryland, they had at a minimum 30 years of teaching and had at least a master’s degree. Need more teachers? Contact those teachers who retired two years ago, then three years ago, etc. To attract teachers to come back into the classroom, the financial incentive must be substantial. If you think that teachers will come back as per the thinking of Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, who recommended “reducing the endless paperwork collected for administrative purposes and district-wide reports,” you are wasting your time. There is no shortage of teachers.
Eugene Robertson, Silver Spring