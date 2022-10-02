In 2000, anticipating a higher-than-normal rate of retiring teachers and realizing that there was no way of filling those vacancies, Maryland implemented a retire-rehire program. The law was designed to retain teachers of math, science, world languages, English as a second language and special education. It allowed teachers who could retire at full retirement to retire and then be rehired. That meant that teachers would receive their full retirement income and the salary that they were earning before they retired. It amounted to about a 40 percent increase in income. Four of my colleagues and I entered the program. We all retired in June, and then we were rehired for the next school year, effective July 1. Who were we? We taught chemistry, biology, French and Latin. As a group, we have more than 150 years of classroom teaching; we each have at least a master’s degree. One of us was the science department chairman, and one of us was the university coordinator for the entire school. Three of us were teaching or had experience teaching advanced placements classes. Two of us were varsity coaches with more than 30 years of coaching combined.