Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s surprisingly strong showing in Sunday’s election was yet another example of polls underestimating a populist, right-wing candidate. The results, which trigger a runoff election later this month, show that national populism is alive and well in Brazil, even if Bolsonaro ultimately loses. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Pre-election polls in Brazil had predicted Bolsonaro’s defeat. They did not overestimate the strength of his main opponent, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, projecting that the leftist candidate would come close to the 48.4 percent he ultimately received. But they were massively off on Bolsonaro’s 43.2 percent level of support, instead often pegging him in the low-30s.

This comes on the heels of polling errors in last month’s Swedish elections, whose exit polls wrongly predicted a narrow win for the center-left. That suggests a systemic shortcoming in polls involving national populist movements.

Bolsonarismo, the philosophy championed by the right-wing leader, also performed strongly in Brazil’s congressional elections. Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party gained 66 seats in the proportionally elected Chamber of Deputies, becoming the nation’s largest party. Other right-wing parties often aligned with Bolsonaro won about 150 seats combined, while Lula’s Brazil of Hope alliance won only 80 seats.

This right-wing trend was even more pronounced in the Senate, where candidates are elected in each state on an U.S.-style first-past-the-post system. Liberal Party candidates won eight of the 27 races while other right-wingers won another 10. That means two-thirds of Brazil’s states elected right-leaning senators, more than the 13 states that Bolsonaro carried.

Brazil’s parties often cut deals with the nation’s president to obtain favors, so this doesn’t necessarily mean that Lula would be stymied if he wins the runoff. But any leftist agenda would likely have to be significantly curtailed to avoid an open confrontation with the right-leaning congress.

The results also mean that Bolsonaro has a shot at winning the runoff despite his international unpopularity. The third-place candidate, Simone Tebet, was a centrist who performed best in Bolsonaro’s strong states. This implies many of her voters will prefer Bolsonaro to Lula. Adding her 4 percent to the incumbent’s 43 percent gets him within the range of victory — if he can persuade some of Lula’s first-round voters to switch sides.

Regardless, Bolsonaro and his ideas are likely to remain strong. Much as Donald Trump remains a force despite his 3.4-point loss in 2020, Bolsonaro could easily remain on the national stage if he keeps the margin close. Even if he does not, someone else will surely pick up his banner, much as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is vying to become Trump’s less-unlikable successor.

National populism’s continued appeal worldwide should force global elites to rethink their tired approaches to problems. It is clear that anathematizing populists and ignoring their views does not snuff out their movements. On the contrary, trying to cordon off political sentiments seems only to throw fuel on the populist fires. Assuming the blaze continues to grow, populists will eventually come to power in free and fair elections. That’s what’s happened in Sweden and Italy and is likely to happen elsewhere in the next few years.

National populism doesn’t have to be on the right. Ireland’s polls show that Sinn Fein, a party that combines Irish nationalism with left-wing economics, is winning nearly as many votes as the two parties that have dominated Irish politics since independence — Fianna Fail and Fine Gael — combined. France’s Jean Luc Melenchon has transformed his country’s left by creating La France Insoumise (France Unbowed). The Scottish National Party, Canada’s Bloc Quebecois and two Catalonian pro-independence parties also combine nationalism and leftist economics. Decades of denunciation have not dented these parties’ appeal.

National populists of all stripes share two common themes: a fair distribution of economic power and the preservation of identity. The modern political economy favored by elites tends to denigrate both sentiments. If regions are depressed, elites argue, it is either the sad byproduct of immutable economic laws or the failure of that region’s residents. And efforts to maintain some communal values — whether national or religious — are frowned upon, if not outright dismissed. Populists on both the left and right argue that those values are crucial to human flourishing and must be respected through law.

Global elites had hoped that populism would be decisively rejected in elections this year. Instead — in Sweden, Italy and now Brazil — they have continued to show strong appeal. The United States may follow suit in its midterms. Let those who have ears hear.

