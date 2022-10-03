As a recent breast cancer survivor, I appreciated the Sept. 29 Style article “Katie Couric reveals diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer.” However, by focusing on the fact that Ms. Couric’s mammogram, which discovered the cancer, was six months overdue, the article implied that if her mammogram had been done on time, she wouldn’t have had breast cancer.
Annual mammograms are critical to early detection of breast cancer, which dramatically increases survival. Not getting a timely mammogram does not cause breast cancer. Readers need to understand that. Not getting a timely mammogram can result in a curable disease becoming incurable. Readers can never be reminded enough of that.
Carolyn Osolinik, Bethesda